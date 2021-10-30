Jimmy Butler says Duncan Robinson is the dumbest player he’s ever played with

While speaking with the media, Jimmy Butler jabbed his Miami Heat teammate Duncan Robinson, referring to him as the dumbest player he’s ever played with in his career.

“I mean, I’ve played with some pretty smart players before,” Butler said. “I think Duncan’s the dumbest one out of all of ’em. … We’ve had some smart guys. I’ve been around some really, Hall of Famers, really great players, but definitely helps whenever you’ve got guys that are extremely smart and know the game, except for Duncan. He dumb.”

After being thanked by a member of the media for speaking with them, Butler then added one more jab at Robinson.

“Duncan, you dumb,” Butler said.

Butler’s comments might be perceived by someone not familiar with his personality as potentially dangerous to the chemistry of the Heat.

However, throughout Butler’s career, he’s had a ferocious will to win. That’s why the idea that he would seek to cause damage in the Heat locker room with such comments is a fairly absurd notion.

Robinson has started all five of the Heat’s games this season, though his scoring output has dipped somewhat so far and he’s only connecting on 27.9 percent of his 3-point attempts. Yet, the Heat have won four of those games, so there’s room for Butler to kid his teammate without causing trouble.

Butler’s biting commentary will no doubt get a laugh from Robinson and other members of the Heat who have dealt with him closely since he was acquired in 2019.

The Heat will try to improve to 5-1 on Saturday night when they begin a short two-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies.