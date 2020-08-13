- Duncan Robinson Pays Tribute to ‘Real One’ Jimmy Butler for Truck-Sticking Chris Paul
- Jimmy Butler on Tyler Herro: ‘He Wants to Bring a Championship to Miami’
- Jimmy Butler Explains Why He Truck Sticked Chris Paul During Heat-Thunder Game
- Report: Indiana Pacers Forward T.J. Warren Dealing With Significant Injury
- Chris Bosh Reacts to Historic News of Joe Biden Selecting Kamala Harris as Running Mate
- Report: Miami Heat’s 1st Round Playoff Opponent Officially Set
- Miami Heat Rumors: Heat Willing to Give Up Any 2 Players for Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dwyane Wade’s Emphatic Reaction to Damian Lillard Putting Up Monster Game Against Dallas Mavericks
- Miami Heat Release Injury Report for Wednesday’s Game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Bam Adebayo Adds Fuel to Victor Oladipo Rumors After Latest Social Media Activity
Duncan Robinson Pays Tribute to ‘Real One’ Jimmy Butler for Truck-Sticking Chris Paul
- Updated: August 13, 2020
During Wednesday’s battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat, Thunder veteran Chris Paul got quite aggressive with Heat youngster Duncan Robinson.
All-Star Jimmy Butler checked Paul later in the game as a sign of protection for his teammate. After the contest, Robinson thanked Butler for coming to his rescue.
Butler, 30, is in his first season with the Heat.
The journeyman started his career with the Chicago Bulls. He played there for the first six years of his career. Towards the end of his stint with the Bulls, the veteran clashed with coaches and younger teammates.
Furthermore, his reputation as a bad teammate followed Butler during his tenures in Minnesota and Philadelphia.
Yet, in his first year with Miami, Butler has been a phenomenal teammate. Heat players and coaches have applauded him for his terrific leadership, production and humility.
In fact, rising star Bam Adebayo has claimed that Butler is extremely misunderstood.
Wednesday’s tussle between Paul and Butler was a great example of Butler’s leadership and support. The Heat will need that energy as they prepare for a championship run.
On the season, Butler is putting up 19.9 points, 6.7 boards and 6.0 assists per game. The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login