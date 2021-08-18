Duncan Robinson joins elite group of 3-point shooters with NBA 2K22 rating

Miami Heat star Duncan Robinson landed a top-five rating in the 3-point shooting category in the upcoming NBA 2K22.

The Top 3PT shooters in 2K22 🔋 Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/2OSCH6lD2c — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Robinson is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves. He is undeniably one of the best pure shooters in basketball, but he has been underrated for most of his career.

In the 2020-21 season, the 27-year-old knocked down 40.8 percent of his shots from 3-point land. For his three-year career, he’s a 42.3 percent shooter from long range.

Robinson is a nice success story. He went undrafted out of college, and the Heat were one of the only teams willing to take a chance on him. He has certainly made the most of his opportunity.

Earlier in the offseason, he signed the biggest deal in NBA history for an undrafted player. Miami made a huge financial commitment to keep him around, so it’s safe to assume that the organization feels strongly about him.

Robinson and the Heat are hoping to return as contenders in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 season.