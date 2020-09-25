- Draymond Green latest NBA star to rave about Jimmy Butler’s style of leadership
- Video: Charles Barkley goes off on Shaquille O’Neal for comparing Goran Dragic to Chris Paul
- C.J. McCollum clowns haters who have called Jimmy Butler a ‘bad teammate’
- Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic sends personal tribute to Tyler Herro after historic performance
- Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro now has top-selling jersey in NBA after Game 4 for the ages
- Stephen A. Smith makes bold statement about potential Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers finals matchup
- Report: Boston Celtics consider not drafting Jimmy Butler ‘most painful miss’ in recent history
- Tyler Herro ranks above LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard after Game 4
- Report: Boston Celtics front office let out ‘collective moan’ when Miami Heat drafted Tyler Herro
- Bam Adebayo explains huge role he played in convincing Miami Heat to draft Tyler Herro
Draymond Green latest NBA star to rave about Jimmy Butler’s style of leadership
- Updated: September 25, 2020
On Thursday, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum clowned the haters who labeled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler as a bad teammate.
Later, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green agreed with McCollum on Twitter, noting that the partnership between Butler and the Heat has been phenomenal.
They said he was a bad teammate because he wanted to win. Smh… He found a group that want to win just a bad. He actually made that group want to win as bad as him. Found some Indians that just needed a chief. It’s fun to watch. https://t.co/smoV4xswPS
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 25, 2020
FACTS 💯 https://t.co/0m9XyO0d18
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 25, 2020
Butler, 31, has been picking up a ton of praise lately.
After all, the Heat are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. They hold a 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Heat acquired Butler in a trade last offseason. He subsequently signed a four-year, $142 million contract with the franchise.
Prior to coming to Miami, Butler played with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. The veteran led all of those teams to the playoffs in different stints.
Yet, the bad teammate label followed him to Miami.
However, no one is talking about it now. Butler is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in the 2020 playoffs.
The Heat take on the Celtics in Game 5 of their third-round series on Friday night.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login