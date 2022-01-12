- Donovan Mitchell recalls how Dwyane Wade impacted his life and career, says he was ‘definitely’ a Miami Heat fan growing up
- Erik Spoelstra dishes on how Bam Adebayo has been impacting Miami Heat while sidelined
- Duncan Robinson’s team-first response when asked about potentially coming off the bench
- Report: Dewayne Dedmon could make return for Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday
- NBA general manager believes Bam Adebayo is the best big in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic
- Udonis Haslem’s pissed-off reaction to Miami Dolphins terminating Brian Flores
- Report: Miami Heat make big decision regarding Kyle Guy’s future with team
- Dwyane Wade’s thrilled message regarding Klay Thompson’s upcoming return
- Erik Spoelstra reveals whether or not Duncan Robinson will return to his starting role in the future
- Kyle Guy praises Miami Heat’s culture while reflecting on stint with team so far
Donovan Mitchell recalls how Dwyane Wade impacted his life and career, says he was ‘definitely’ a Miami Heat fan growing up
- Updated: January 12, 2022
The Utah Jazz have a superstar on their hands in Donovan Mitchell, but when he was younger, he probably didn’t imagine playing for Utah.
That’s because the two-time All-Star was actually a Miami Heat fan growing up.
Interestingly, Mitchell does get to work with a Heat legend over in Utah. Dwyane Wade, who won three NBA titles with the Heat, has an ownership stake in the Jazz organization.
Mitchell spoke about Wade and the Heat, revealing how they impacted him when he was younger.
“I was definitely a Heat fan growing up,” Mitchell said. “I remember when him and LeBron [James] were playing the [Indiana] Pacers in a playoff series. And I just remember how they manipulated the game in the fourth quarter and overtime. I remember … how much he impacted my life and my career growing up.
“We just witnessed greatness when he was playing. He’s been a big influence on me in a number of ways.”
Mitchell is working on a stellar career at the NBA level. The 25-year-old is currently in his fifth season, and he’s looking to be named an All-Star for the third consecutive campaign.
This season, the youngster is averaging 25.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He’s shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.
The Jazz are off to an impressive start this season, and Mitchell has had a lot to do with that. So far, Utah is 28-13, which is the third-best record in the Western Conference.
The Jazz are still trying to capture their first NBA title in franchise history.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login