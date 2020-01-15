Dion Waiters Sends Cryptic Message Which May Indicate Departure From Miami Heat - Heat Nation

- Dion Waiters Sends Cryptic Message Which May Indicate Departure From Miami Heat
Dion Waiters Sends Cryptic Message Which May Indicate Departure From Miami Heat
- Updated: January 14, 2020
The strange season of Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters continued on Tuesday after he posted a cryptic message via social media that could be perceived in a number of different ways.
Waiters is in his fourth season with the Heat, though he’s yet to see any time on the court this year. That’s largely been connected to his off-the-court issues, which have involved three different suspensions by the team.
Adding even more mystery to the social media post is the fact that it was soon deleted after being posted.
The Heat have made repeated attempts to trade Waiters over the past year. However, the combination of his behavior, injury-plagued history and contract that runs through the 2020-21 season is seen as the key roadblock to making any deal.
There’s also the possibility that Waiters has come to terms with his situation and is now ready to contribute to the Heat. That scenario might not be forthcoming, since there’s no current indication exactly when the team might end up using him on the court.
If any deal does for Waiters occur this season, it will have to take place before next month’s trade deadline. That doesn’t appear to be likely unless the team is willing to either pay a good portion of his remaining salary or includes some current or future assets.
Until the mystery is uncovered, Waiters’ odd history with the Heat will continue.
