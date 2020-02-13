Derrick Jones Jr. Requests to Guard NBA's Best Players, Says He's Better On-Ball Defender Than Jimmy Butler - Heat Nation

- Derrick Jones Jr. Requests to Guard NBA’s Best Players, Says He’s Better On-Ball Defender Than Jimmy Butler
- Report: NBA Superstar Currently Under Contract Will Request Trade to Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Supporting His Transgender Child, Who’s Now Going by Zaya
- Video: Joel Embiid Receives Chorus of Boos After Being Introduced in Philadelphia
- D’Angelo Russell Fires Back at NBA Reporter After He Criticizes Timberwolves on National TV
- Andre Iguodala Explains Why Jimmy Butler Fits With Miami Heat and Not Other Teams
- Tyler Herro Dejectedly Responds to Not Being Able to Play in NBA Rising Stars Game
- Steve Kerr Confidently Compares Andre Iguodala to Scottie Pippen
- Jimmy Butler Seemingly Recruits 76ers’ Joel Embiid to Heat via Social Media
- Watch Andre Iguodala Wreak Havoc on Defense in Miami Heat Debut
Derrick Jones Jr. Requests to Guard NBA’s Best Players, Says He’s Better On-Ball Defender Than Jimmy Butler
- Updated: February 12, 2020
Miami Heat youngster Derrick Jones Jr. is likely best known for his dunking ability, but it appears he’d rather focus on his defense.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Jones has asked to guard the best offensive player on opposing NBA teams.
“Jones’ excellence defensively has reached the point that he has regularly asked [Jimmy] Butler and Erik Spoelstra to allow him to defend the best perimeter scorer on the other team,” Jackson wrote. “Jones said they’ve both been agreeable to that.”
Jones himself went as far as to say that he thinks he is a better on-ball defender than Butler.
“I have told them I want to guard the best player,” said Jones, who entered Wednesday’s game in Utah holding the player he’s guarding to 37.5 percent shooting. “Jimmy is one of the best defenders in the NBA. [But] I feel I’m better on the ball than Jimmy, and Jimmy is better off the ball. Me being on the ball, it gives him a break and it gets me going. I can get steals.”
Butler is widely considered to be one of the best two-way players in the NBA. Jones’ statement shows just how confident he is in himself as a defender.
So far this season, Jones has averaged 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He’s been a valuable member of the Heat’s lineup.
Going forward, it will be interesting to see how his defensive assignments change. If he manages to lock down some of the NBA’s best players, his value to the team will only improve.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login