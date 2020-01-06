Miami Heat News: Derrick Jones Jr. to Participate in 2020 Slam Dunk Contest - Heat Nation

- Miami Heat News: Derrick Jones Jr. to Participate in 2020 Slam Dunk Contest
- Report: Duncan Robinson Considered ‘Near Lock’ to Participate in 3-Point Contest
- Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson React to Contracts With Miami Heat Becoming Fully Guaranteed
- Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler Out Sunday vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Jimmy Butler Says Miami Heat Not Displaying ‘Culture We Pride Ourselves On’
- Hassan Whiteside Expecting Boos From Miami Heat Crowd in Return Contest
- Jimmy Butler Heavily Criticizes Miami Heat’s Effort and Attitude After Loss to Orlando Magic
- Hassan Whiteside Says ‘It’s Going to Feel Weird’ to Face Heat in Miami
- Erik Spoelstra Gushes About Jimmy Butler, Explains Why He’s Definition of Max Player
- Report: Miami Heat Make Huge Announcement to Immortalize Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat News: Derrick Jones Jr. to Participate in 2020 Slam Dunk Contest
- Updated: January 6, 2020
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. will be participating in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest as part of the next month’s All-Star Weekend.
Derrick Jones Jr will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest at All Star Weekend.
— Greg Leif Sylvander (@GregSylvander) January 6, 2020
Jones is one of the league’s most exciting in-game dunkers. His career highlight reel consists of several high-flying exploits at the rim which have become a staple since he joined the Heat during the 2017-18 season.
He was a dunk contest participant in 2017 but lost to Glenn Robinson III in the final round. In 2019, Jones was reportedly going to participate in the contest but had to withdraw due to a knee injury.
This could be the year when Jones finally wins the event, but he will undoubtedly face stiff competition from the other participants.
Harold Miner (1995) was the first and last Heat player to win the Slam Dunk Contest.
The NBA All-Star Weekend will be held at United Center in Chicago from Feb. 14-16.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login