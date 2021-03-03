 Chris Bosh's wife joins Dwyane Wade in destroying haters due to Julius Randle comparisons - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Chris Bosh’s wife joins Dwyane Wade in destroying haters due to Julius Randle comparisons

Chris Bosh’s wife joins Dwyane Wade in destroying haters due to Julius Randle comparisons

Adrienne Bosh and Chris Bosh Bosh's wife goes to war

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reminded people about two-time champion Chris Bosh’s greatness after discussions surfaced that New York Knicks big man Julius Randle may be better than him.

On Tuesday, Bosh’s wife Adrienne supported Wade’s argument by listing her husband’s accomplishments.

Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade

Chris Bosh and Adrienne Bosh

Chris Bosh and his wife have been married since 2011.

Of course, Chris Bosh was playing for the Heat during that point of his career.

During his career in the NBA, Chris Bosh had averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. He played a massive role in helping the Heat go to four NBA Finals and win two titles from 2011 to 2014.

Wade, 39, shared those terrific Heat memories and accolades with Chris Bosh. The Heat retired Chris Bosh’s jersey in 2019.

As for Randle, he just earned the first All-Star berth of his career this season. The power forward is collecting a career-high 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season.

The Heat hold a 17-18 record this season.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login