Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reminded people about two-time champion Chris Bosh’s greatness after discussions surfaced that New York Knicks big man Julius Randle may be better than him.

On Tuesday, Bosh’s wife Adrienne supported Wade’s argument by listing her husband’s accomplishments.

Chris Bosh and his wife have been married since 2011.

Of course, Chris Bosh was playing for the Heat during that point of his career.

During his career in the NBA, Chris Bosh had averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. He played a massive role in helping the Heat go to four NBA Finals and win two titles from 2011 to 2014.

Wade, 39, shared those terrific Heat memories and accolades with Chris Bosh. The Heat retired Chris Bosh’s jersey in 2019.

As for Randle, he just earned the first All-Star berth of his career this season. The power forward is collecting a career-high 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season.

The Heat hold a 17-18 record this season.