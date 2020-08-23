Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh shared an emotional post on Twitter remembering the late Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

…or about what the girls are up too, or about what it was like when you dropped 81 on my Raptors 🤦🏿‍♂️. Back then I was embarrassed about that moment, but now I’m just grateful that I got to witness the greatness that up close. pic.twitter.com/8zjVEVTWzJ — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) August 23, 2020

Bryant tragically passed away earlier this year in a helicopter crash.

Bosh had recently shared how Bryant was able to push both Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to levels that they had never reached before in their careers.

Bosh was a beneficiary of that, as he, James and Wade won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Bryant was one of the most beloved players in the history of the NBA. A Hall of Famer and 18-time All-Star, Bryant played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA titles.

In his final game, which came during the 2015-16 season, Bryant shocked the NBA one more time, scoring an incredible 60 points.

After he retired, Bryant became an Oscar and Sports Emmy winner for his short film “Dear Basketball.”

Bryant was survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three other children.