Chris Bosh says Chicago Bulls put pressure of stepping into Michael Jordan’s shadows on him during pitch in 2010

Retired 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh said on Wednesday’s episode of the “The Jump” that the Chicago Bulls’ 2010 free-agency pitch to him involved Michael Jordan-esque pressure.

What if Bosh/Wade joined the Bulls in 2010? "When I went into the pitch to Chicago, it was an excellent pitch. That was the pressure they were putting on me [stepping into MJ's shadows]" —@chrisbosh#NBAPlayoffs #NBATwitter #TheJump #BullsNation — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) June 9, 2021

Bosh ultimately joined the Miami Heat instead, where he won titles in 2012 and 2013 alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The trio spent four seasons together before they went in separate directions.

Had Bosh signed with the Bulls, there is no telling whether he would be able to call himself an NBA champion today.

Bosh spent six seasons in Miami before being forced into an early retirement due to health concerns involving a blood clotting issue. His final season came in 2015-16.

During his tenure with the Heat, the all-time great averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from deep.

Throughout his lengthy playoff career with the Heat, Bosh averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. His shooting clips improved in the postseason, as he shot the ball at a 48.1 percent rate from the field and a 40.6 percent rate from deep.

Bosh was selected to the Hall of Fame last month.