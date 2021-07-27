Chris Bosh fires back at Argentinian coach who said Luka Doncic is the best player in the world

The head coach of the Argentinian men’s national team, Sergio Hernandez, recently dubbed Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as the best player in the world.

Former Miami Heat big man Chris Bosh pumped the breaks on that assertion and offered perspective on why Milwaukee Bucks titan Giannis Antetokounmpo is actually is the current best player on the planet.

"Were going to have to give that title to Giannis. Let's be respectful of the champion and 2x MVP. Luka has a tremendous upside" —@chrisbosh #TheJump https://t.co/CxErPOLllf — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) July 27, 2021

Surely, Doncic is starting his ascent as one of the all-time greats as the youngster is putting up insane numbers in the NBA. He averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game last season.

During Slovenia’s recent victory against Argentina, the 22-year-old Doncic erupted for 48 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in front of the world. Of course, performances like that catch the eye of people across the earth.

Still, Antetokounmpo boasts the best and freshest accolades in the basketball sphere. The veteran just won the 2021 NBA title and was named the NBA Finals MVP.

Furthermore, Antetokounmpo already has two MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year award under his belt. The Bucks star is just 26 years old.