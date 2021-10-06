Chris Bosh announces he was ‘honored’ to officiate wedding of former Miami Heat teammate

Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh is already trying out new impressive ventures in the aftermath of his recent induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The two-time champion officiated the first for former Heat teammate Josh McRoberts. Bosh announced that it was the first time he had ever had the honor of officiating a wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh)



Bosh and McRoberts played together on the Heat from 2014 to 2016.

Of course, those years proved to be stressful for Bosh. In 2015, the big man was hospitalized due to a blood clot, which ended up cutting his 2014-15 campaign short.

Although Bosh was able to return for the start of the 2015-16 campaign, blood clots again forced him to cut his sseason short. The reoccurrence of the clots cemented the end of his playing career in the NBA.

As for McRoberts, he didn’t have fruitful years in Miami. The power forward played in just 81 games over three seasons for the Heat. He put up 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game during the 2016 playoffs for the Heat.