Kevin Garnett shows Miami Heat major love in message for Chris Bosh

A former rival of the Miami Heat, Kevin Garnett, just showed Chris Bosh some major love and respect as the latter was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Garnett had been a thorn on the side for Heat fans back during the era of the Big 3. As Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were fighting to win their first NBA championship together, Garnett’s Boston Celtics stood in the way.

After losing the 2011 title, Miami trailed Boston 3-2 in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. But thanks to arguably James’ greatest playoff game of all time, the Heat won Game 6 in Massachusetts, then took the series by claiming Game 7.

Bosh’s career was cut short by a blood clotting condition, but he still has a very strong resume, having lifetime averages of 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The fact that he won back-to-back world championships certainly didn’t hurt his chances of getting into the Hall of Fame either.