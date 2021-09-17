Caleb Martin says the Miami Heat’s ‘culture’ and ‘reputation’ persuaded him to sign with the team

Miami Heat newcomer Caleb Martin recently offered some insight into why he signed with the team.

It sounds like the Heat’s culture was a big factor in his decision.

“The culture and the reputation were the big things that caught my eye,” Martin told Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “Obviously, the coaching staff and just everybody that’s involved over here. One of the things they said was they’re big on development. They’re going to work with me and do the best they can to make me the best player I can be. They think this is a great spot for me in terms of my playing style and I agree with that.”

Martin added a couple of other factors that stood out to him.

“You hear a lot of great things about the organization in Miami,” he continued. “It’s clear that they bring in winning players and a winning culture, and they do a great job of molding guys and developing guys through their program. Obviously, those were all key points for me when it’s time to choose somewhere to go.”

Martin is a 25-year-old small forward with two years of NBA experience. He spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets before inking a deal with Miami.

So far, he has career averages of 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game over limited minutes. Efficiency is one area where he likely wants to improve. He has career shooting clips of just 39.1 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from deep.

Fortunately, he’s going to have some time to polish off those areas. Additionally, the Heat’s ability to grow and develop players will surely help him out a lot in his quest to take his game to the next level.

Martin might not play a massive role for Miami in the upcoming season, but there’s a chance he could get meaningful minutes at times. If nothing else, he figures to serve as a nice depth option.