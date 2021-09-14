- Report: Miami Heat signing forward Caleb Martin to 2-way deal
- Goran Dragic shows he’s ready for new chapter of his career with Toronto Raptors
- Donovan Mitchell credits ‘big brother’ Dwyane Wade for doing ‘great job’ with Utah Jazz
- Kevin Garnett shows Miami Heat major love in message for Chris Bosh
- Famed NBA skills trainer offers lofty praise for Tyler Herro, says he’s going to be ‘really damn good’
- Video: Fan gets so excited to see Tyler Herro that she crashes her car into wall
- Pat Riley says Miami Heat would’ve taken Chris Bosh in 2003 NBA Draft had Dwyane Wade been unavailable
- Pat Riley focused on patching up past conflicts: ‘That’s not how I’m going to end my career, my life’
- Chris Bosh mentions Carmelo Anthony’s role with the Lakers as something he would have been interested in
- Pat Riley ‘confident’ that Chris Bosh would still be with Miami Heat if he hadn’t retired early
Report: Miami Heat signing forward Caleb Martin to 2-way deal
- Updated: September 14, 2021
According to a report, the Miami Heat are signing forward Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.
Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2021
Martin is an interesting addition for Miami. He’s certainly an experiment of sorts, as he has just two years of NBA experience under his belt. However, he has a fair amount of upside.
In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game over limited minutes. Efficiency was the biggest struggle for the youngster, as he shot just 37.5 percent from the field.
It remains to be seen how much playing time, if any, Martin will get with the Heat, but his addition will make for an interesting storyline to monitor throughout the year.
Martin is 25 years old and spent the first two years of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login