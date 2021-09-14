Report: Miami Heat signing forward Caleb Martin to 2-way deal

According to a report, the Miami Heat are signing forward Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.

Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2021

Martin is an interesting addition for Miami. He’s certainly an experiment of sorts, as he has just two years of NBA experience under his belt. However, he has a fair amount of upside.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game over limited minutes. Efficiency was the biggest struggle for the youngster, as he shot just 37.5 percent from the field.

It remains to be seen how much playing time, if any, Martin will get with the Heat, but his addition will make for an interesting storyline to monitor throughout the year.

Martin is 25 years old and spent the first two years of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.