One person who has been the butt of a lot of jokes since the Miami Heat were bounced in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games is point guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry, who joined the Heat last summer, was seen as a major piece that could help the Heat get over the hump and become serious title contenders.

In the end, however, Lowry actually seemed to hold the Heat back at times. He endured some pretty miserable performances in the playoffs and was dealing with a hamstring injury as well.

To make matters worse, a post on social media clowning Lowry went viral after Game 7.

Hundreds of people responded to the tweet and tens of thousands of people liked it. One person who responded to it was former NBA player Brandon Jennings.

Brooooooooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) May 30, 2022

It’s got to be tough for Lowry, who is known as a fierce competitor, to see so many people ridicule him for his performances in the playoffs. However, he is surely disappointed in himself as well.

In the 10 playoff games that he played in this season, Lowry averaged just 7.8 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He hadn’t averaged less than 12.3 points per game in a playoff run since the first time he made the playoffs back in 2009.

Lowry made it clear how disappointed he was with the Heat losing in the conference finals by calling the season a “waste” shortly after the game. Clearly, the one-time champion is all about winning another title before he hangs it up for good.

If he wants to accomplish that with the Heat, he’s going to have to play a lot better in the team’s next playoff run.