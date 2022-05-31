- Brandon Jennings joins in laughter at disrespectful jab aimed at Kyle Lowry following inadequate Game 7 performance
- Jimmy Butler’s agent reveals the inspiring question the Miami Heat star asked him on the way home after losing in Game 7
- Kyle Lowry calls his 1st year with the Miami Heat a ‘waste’ because he didn’t play for a championship
- Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler after Miami Heat drop Game 7 to Boston Celtics: ‘You can put him in that category of superstars’
- Video: Tyler Herro seen getting some shots up ahead of Game 7 vs. Celtics
- Report: Scott Foster officiating Game 7 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
- NBA details handful of errors made by officials in final minutes of Game 6 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
- Dwyane Wade congratulates Jimmy Butler on passing him and LeBron James to make Miami Heat playoff history
- Dwyane Wade trolls Paul Pierce with Kanye West GIF after Miami Heat steal Game 6 from Boston Celtics
- Jimmy Butler says he got a personal call from Dwyane Wade before his monster Game 6 vs. Celtics
Brandon Jennings joins in laughter at disrespectful jab aimed at Kyle Lowry following inadequate Game 7 performance
- Updated: May 31, 2022
One person who has been the butt of a lot of jokes since the Miami Heat were bounced in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games is point guard Kyle Lowry.
Lowry, who joined the Heat last summer, was seen as a major piece that could help the Heat get over the hump and become serious title contenders.
In the end, however, Lowry actually seemed to hold the Heat back at times. He endured some pretty miserable performances in the playoffs and was dealing with a hamstring injury as well.
To make matters worse, a post on social media clowning Lowry went viral after Game 7.
Kyle Lowry before Game 7 pic.twitter.com/uAPT9MDDkY
— Mike Ryan (Ruiz) 🙌🏽 (@MichaelRyanRuiz) May 30, 2022
Hundreds of people responded to the tweet and tens of thousands of people liked it. One person who responded to it was former NBA player Brandon Jennings.
Brooooooooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
— Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) May 30, 2022
It’s got to be tough for Lowry, who is known as a fierce competitor, to see so many people ridicule him for his performances in the playoffs. However, he is surely disappointed in himself as well.
In the 10 playoff games that he played in this season, Lowry averaged just 7.8 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He hadn’t averaged less than 12.3 points per game in a playoff run since the first time he made the playoffs back in 2009.
Lowry made it clear how disappointed he was with the Heat losing in the conference finals by calling the season a “waste” shortly after the game. Clearly, the one-time champion is all about winning another title before he hangs it up for good.
If he wants to accomplish that with the Heat, he’s going to have to play a lot better in the team’s next playoff run.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login