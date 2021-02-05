- Bradley Beal heaps heavy praise on Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler
- Miami Heat news: Avery Bradley out 3-4 weeks with latest injury
- Report: Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra given 10th best odds to be 1st coach fired this season
- Report: Pat Riley and Victor Oladipo have ‘mutual respect’ for each other
- Jimmy Butler issues brutally honest statement on why he’s not shocked by Miami Heat’s struggles
- Duncan Robinson admits Miami Heat players ‘surprised’ season isn’t ’going according to plan’
- Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo open up on biggest issues for Miami Heat right now
- Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade admits taking ‘advantage of the rules’ to get a bunch of free throws
- Report: Russell Westbrook to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade admits Miami Heat Big 3 playing villains ‘took the fun out of basketball’
Bradley Beal heaps heavy praise on Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler
- Updated: February 5, 2021
The Miami Heat reportedly adore Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.
On the other side, it appears Beal has high respect for the Heat as well. The veteran recently praised Heat All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
“The have big, mobile guys like Bam,” Beal said. “Bam can guard one through five.
“So my biggest thing was just making sure to try to keep Bam out of as many pick and rolls as possible.”
In addition, Beal lauded Butler for being an authentic leader and true winner.
“Jimmy is an unbelievable player,” Beal said. “He’s a star in our league, a true leader.
“It’s always competitive when we play. He always just wants to win, whatever it looks like.”
The Heat and Wizards faced off on Wednesday.
The Wizards edged out the Heat by a score of 103-100. The Wizards, who have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, were without the services of superstar Russell Westbrook on Wednesday.
Beal, 27, gathered 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the victory.
The loss dropped the Heat’s record to an underwhelming 7-14. They are still finding their rhythm with Butler rejoining the squad after missing several games due to COVID-19 protocols.
As for Adebayo, he’s putting up a career-high 19.9 points and 5.3 assists on top of 9.4 rebounds per game this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login