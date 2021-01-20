Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has become a hot commodity over the last couple of years, and it seems as though the Miami Heat might be all in on their pursuit of the talented scorer with Giannis Antetokounmpo now off the table.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Heat may be ready to target Beal ahead of the NBA trade deadline if the Wizards become sellers after a poor start to the 2020-21 NBA season.

"The guy Miami REALLY wants is Bradley Beal. If they can't land him then maybe they'll turn their attention to Victor Oladipo" -Kevin O'Connor — Clutch (@ClutchAdamNBA) January 20, 2021

The Wizards have been adamant about Beal’s status ever since his name started popping up in trade rumors. Washington’s stance has seemingly remained the same, with the team not wanting to trade the face of the franchise.

That stance could start to change for the Wizards if things continue to head in the wrong direction this season.

With the Heat struggling to live up to expectations this season after exceeding expectations in the NBA bubble, the team going after Beal before the trade deadline makes a lot of sense.

Beal would immediately become the team’s primary scorer and possibly the missing piece to the championship puzzle. The real question for Miami is what the team would have to give up in exchange for the league’s leading scorer, who is currently averaging 34.9 points per game.