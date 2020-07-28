- Bam Adebayo’s Confident 4-Word Response to What He Needs to Get Back to 100 Percent
Bam Adebayo’s Confident 4-Word Response to What He Needs to Get Back to 100 Percent
- Updated: July 28, 2020
Bam Adebayo entered the NBA’s bubble later than nearly all of his Miami Heat teammates, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to take a long time to get into game shape.
In fact, on Tuesday, Adebayo had a very simple response when asked how much more time he’ll need before he’s back to his old self.
How long will it take Bam Adebayo to get to 100 percent?
Adebayo: "Give me another game."
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 28, 2020
The Heat enter the resumption of the 2019-20 season as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and Adebayo is a big reason why.
He has enjoyed a breakout season this year, averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Those numbers earned him a spot in the All-Star Game this season.
While most of Adebayo’s teammates have been in the bubble since early July, the big man and teammate Kendrick Nunn only entered last week. Both players have since completed their mandatory quarantines and rejoined their fellow teammates.
In Tuesday’s scrimmage versus the Memphis Grizzlies, Adebayo recorded 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.
His next chance to get on the court will be on Saturday, when the Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in their first meaningful game inside the bubble.
