Bam Adebayo’s empathetic reaction to Bradley Beal being dropped from Team USA due to COVID-19
- Updated: July 15, 2021
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo reacted to the unfortunate news that Bradley Beal will not be able to join Team USA for the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Bam Adebayo, who has had Covid before, on Bradley Beal: "This is one of those things I wouldn't wish on anybody. It does give you PTSD. But I did check with Brad, he said he has no symptoms. So, I think this will pass through and it will be okay."
— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) July 15, 2021
Beal, who is dealing with a bout of COVID-19, will be replaced on the roster.
Wizards' Bradley Beal will not play in the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA, USAB says.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2021
It’s positive that Beal doesn’t have any symptoms as he prepares to battle COVID-19, but obviously Adebayo and his teammates on the Team USA roster feel awful that he won’t be able to compete with them at this year’s games.
One of Adebayo’s teammates on the Heat, Duncan Robinson, reportedly is among the options to replace Beal on the roster.
Team USA is seeking its fourth consecutive Olympic title at this year’s games.
Adebayo is making his first appearance on the Olympic roster and certainly is hoping to come home with a gold medal.
