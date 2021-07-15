 Report: Team USA considering substituting Duncan Robinson in place of Bradley Beal for Olympics - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Team USA considering substituting Duncan Robinson in place of Bradley Beal for Olympics

Report: Team USA considering substituting Duncan Robinson in place of Bradley Beal for Olympics

Duncan Robinson Miami Heat Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA reportedly is considering Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson as a possible replacement for Bradley Beal on the roster.

Beal, who is dealing with COVID-19, will not be able to join the team for the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

This would be a huge honor for Robinson, and he’d get to join his Heat teammate, Bam Adebayo, on the roster.

This season, Robinson averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range.

Team USA certainly could use Robinson’s elite 3-point shooting to fill in for Beal, but it appears that Robinson is among a few players that could be selected.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login