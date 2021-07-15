Report: Team USA considering substituting Duncan Robinson in place of Bradley Beal for Olympics

Team USA reportedly is considering Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson as a possible replacement for Bradley Beal on the roster.

Beal, who is dealing with COVID-19, will not be able to join the team for the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Wizards' Bradley Beal will not play in the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA, USAB says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2021

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is among the replacement options that USA Basketball is considering, per a source. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 15, 2021

This would be a huge honor for Robinson, and he’d get to join his Heat teammate, Bam Adebayo, on the roster.

This season, Robinson averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range.

Team USA certainly could use Robinson’s elite 3-point shooting to fill in for Beal, but it appears that Robinson is among a few players that could be selected.