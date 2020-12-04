Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo ascended to All-Star status last season, but that is not even close to what he hopes to achieve by the time his NBA career is said and done.

On Friday, Adebayo admitted that he wants to be remembered as one of the best big men to ever play the game.

Bam likes the nickname the Heat has given him: "No Ceiling." He said he wants to be remembered as one of top 5 centers or PFs of all time and wants to "keep changing basketball," noting it's rare for a big man to be able to guard 1 through 5 and run an offense. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 4, 2020

Adebayo added that another goal is to win a championship for the city of Miami.

Last season, Adebayo averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. As the 2019-20 season progressed, Adebayo took on a crucial role in the Heat’s offense and defense.

In the upcoming season, he’s sure to take on even more responsibility.

While some within the NBA apparently consider Miami’s appearance in the 2020 NBA Finals to be a fluke, Adebayo and the rest of the Heat teammates will surely look to prove them wrong.

As for being remembered as one of the best bigs to ever play the game, Adebayo has a lot he’ll have to do in order to earn that designation.

Luckily, at just 23 years of age, he’s got loads of time to achieve that goal.

Hopefully, he’ll do it all playing in South Florida.