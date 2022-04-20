- Bam to Draymond after not being named a shoo-in for DPOY on his podcast: ‘What the f–k…do you not watch me play?’
- Dwyane Wade’s genuine reaction to Erik Spoelstra’s detailed comparison of him and Jimmy Butler
- Trae Young complains about refs letting Miami Heat get away with physical play in Game 2
- Trae Young on Hawks’ game plan heading into Game 2 vs. Heat: ‘You have to bully them back’
- Former Heat champ speaks on lack of mental health support during career, says he was told he wasn’t ‘serious’ about basketball
- P.J. Tucker wishes he had ‘somebody like me’ that could’ve guided him at start of NBA career
- Report: 5 Miami Heat rotation players listed as questionable for Game 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Tyler Herro on other East teams getting more national attention than the Miami Heat: ‘We don’t want attention’
- Video: Bam Adebayo’s live, candid reaction to finding out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
- Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks dropping Game 1 to the Miami Heat: ‘I’m very confident we’ll turn this around’
Bam to Draymond after not being named a shoo-in for DPOY on his podcast: ‘What the f–k…do you not watch me play?’
- Updated: April 20, 2022
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo recently gained some bulletin board material when he wasn’t even named a finalist for this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
Adebayo called the snub disrespectful, and he’ll surely use it as motivation going forward.
It’s not the first time he’s felt disrespected this season, however. The 24-year-old also apparently took offense to something Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green did earlier in the season.
“For instance, a few months ago, Miami’s Bam Adebayo was livid after listening to Green’s podcast because he wasn’t named as a shoo-in for Defensive Player of the Year,” wrote Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports.
“So Adebayo gave Green a call.”
Adebayo clearly wanted more respect from Green for his defensive impact.
“He was like, ‘What the f—, you mean nobody has solidified themselves as Defensive Player of the Year?'” Green recalled. “‘Do you not watch me play?'”
It’s worth noting that Green had actually not seen Adebayo play much at that point in the season.
“It was a fair question,” Rohlin wrote. “Green hadn’t watched Adebayo play much because Miami’s games often conflicted with him getting ready for his own, a reality he acknowledged to the Heat’s big man.”
Adebayo is undoubtedly one of the best defensive players in the NBA, but it certainly seems like he gets overlooked by some.
His impact definitely doesn’t go overlooked by the Heat, however. Miami knows exactly what he brings to the table and would be a totally different team without him.
In addition to his stellar defense, Adebayo averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in the regular season. He helped the Heat capture the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The team is now looking to make a run to the 2022 NBA Finals, and it is off to a great start. Miami has a 2-0 series lead on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login