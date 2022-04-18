- Video: Bam Adebayo’s live, candid reaction to finding out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
- Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks dropping Game 1 to the Miami Heat: ‘I’m very confident we’ll turn this around’
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Trae Young get into a dust-up during Game 1
- 5 keys to the Miami Heat winning their first-round series vs. the Atlanta Hawks
- Miami Heat list 5 players on injury report for their 1st game of 2022 NBA Playoffs
- Charles Barkley doesn’t believe Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro can be closers for the Miami Heat
- Video: Skip Bayless picks the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals over the Memphis Grizzlies
- Report: P.J. Tucker trending towards being available for Miami Heat in Game 1
- Tyler Herro’s mature approach to the fact that the Miami Heat don’t know their 1st-round opponent yet
- Udonis Haslem reveals what he and Jimmy Butler said to each other during infamous spat on Miami Heat sidelines
Video: Bam Adebayo’s live, candid reaction to finding out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
- Updated: April 18, 2022
On Monday, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo learned that he is not a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
For much of the season, Adebayo had campaigned to win the award. Despite that, he will end up coming up short.
Adebayo was speaking with members of the press when he found out that he did not make the cut. He was understandably disappointed.
Bam Adebayo says he didn't know he wasn't a DPOY finalist until talking to media after practice. His response:
"Disrespectful… I can do anything those other guys can do."
Goes on to cite the lack of national TV games as a reason. pic.twitter.com/E8wzs3MrqD
— Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) April 18, 2022
Adebayo has had a great season, which is quickly becoming quite typical for the one-time All-Star. In the regular season, he averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. All season long, he’s displayed his ability to switch onto nearly any player in the league on the defensive side.
He has the size and strength to face off against big men, and he also possesses the speed and agility needed to match up with guards and small forwards.
It’s worth noting that Adebayo missed some time in the regular season, as he played in just 56 games. That likely played a rather large role in him not being named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.
While it is certainly unfortunate that Adebayo wasn’t named a finalist, there is a silver lining for Heat fans. It’s clear from the video alone that Adebayo feels disrespected by the decision. He’ll surely use that as fuel to be an even more dominant defender as the Heat continue their postseason journey.
The Heat are looking to return to the NBA Finals after last getting there in 2020.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login