Bam Adebayo says he wants to win a gold medal so he’ll be considered ‘one of the greats’ on Miami Heat

Miami Heat rising star Bam Adebayo seems to have high hopes for his basketball future, and he’s not afraid to tell the world.

“That’s my goal,” Adebayo recently said about potentially winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. “I want Miami to think of me as one of the greats to come through the city. I want to be able to warm up and see my name in the rafters. A lot of guys don’t get this opportunity, so my goal is just to make sure that I seize this moment and not mess around with it.”

Adebayo has an exceptionally high ceiling, and he has shown signs of growth in every year of his NBA career.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 57.0 percent from the field.

The 24-year-old has already made an All-Star team, and there will likely be plenty more All-Star Game appearances in his future. His latest accomplishment is perhaps his most impressive, as he earned a spot on Team USA’s roster for the upcoming Olympics.

There are definitely some areas where Adebayo could improve. Most prominently, he could take his game to the next level by improving his post play and developing a jump shot. He intends to work on those things this offseason.

Adebayo’s ability to distribute the basketball has become a very exciting element of his game in recent years. It’s not unrealistic to think that he could become one of the best big men in the NBA if he polishes some of his weaknesses.

The Heat are hoping to bounce back in the 2021-22 season after a disappointing outcome in the 2020-21 campaign.