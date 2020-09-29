Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has his work cut out for himself when the Heat take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, Adebayo spoke on the assignment of facing veteran big men Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.

Bam on the challenge of Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard: "They're shot blockers…. I've got to stay aggressive, and play my style of basketball." — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) September 29, 2020

Adebayo, 23, has been one of the best stories of the 2020 playoffs.

The All-Star is averaging 18.5 points, 11.4 boards, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the postseason. He has been a big reason why the Heat are 12-3 through the first three rounds.

As a matter of fact, Adebayo has helped decide multiple games. Most notably, he swatted Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s thunderous dunk attempt at the end of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Furthermore, Adeabyo has scored in bunches, helped facilitate the offense and been an anchor on the defensive side of the floor. Now, he’ll have his hands full facing Davis.

The Lakers superstar is putting up 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest in the postseason. Davis hit a huge game-winner in the Lakers’ Game 2 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

The Heat take on the Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.