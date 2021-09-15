- Bam Adebayo shows excitement with Miami Heat’s latest signing
Bam Adebayo shows excitement with Miami Heat’s latest signing
- Updated: September 14, 2021
Miami Heat All-Star big man Bam Adebayo is a big fan of the team’s latest signing.
The Heat added Caleb Martin to the roster on a two-way deal on Tuesday, and Adebayo took to Instagram to express his feelings on the move.
Martin later responded to Adebayo.
Martin, 25, spent the past two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.
In the 2020-21 campaign, he appeared in 53 games, making three starts. He averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 24.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Martin gives Miami some insurance at the small forward position for the 2021-22 season.
His relationship with Adebayo is a good sign for the Heat as they try to bring back the chemistry that helped them make the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season.
