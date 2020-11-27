Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is a very wealthy man now that he has secured a max contract extension.

But he hasn’t forgotten his humble roots of growing up in a trailer.

He referenced those roots on social media in an emotional post.

Acre Station…76 Church Lane… My Imperfect/Perfect Home! The Green Trailer That Made Me Who I Am. The Sleepless Nights, The Nights I Slept Great, Through The Pain And Struggle. As Well As Through All The Great Times We Had. THANK YOU 💙#BounceBack #WeNotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/f8qLi4yAls — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) November 25, 2020

Many NBA players come from humble beginnings only to blossom as star prospects and earn huge paydays upon entering the NBA.

However, Adebayo proved to be something of a late bloomer. He was solid while at the University of Kentucky, but was nothing close to a household name.

Since he was only the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, his first contract was not nearly as lucrative as some players who were chosen ahead of him.

But Adebayo proved to have great value and even greater potential this past season by earning his first trip to the NBA All-Star Game and playing a pivotal role in the Heat’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals.

With his unique skills, the sky seems like the limit for him right now.