Bam Adebayo reflects on 1-year anniversary of his epic block on Jayson Tatum
- Updated: September 15, 2021
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo took some time on Wednesday to reflect on his epic block of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the play.
The block came in Game 1 of the 2020 Eastern Conference finals. Tatum had a fantastic chance to tie the game in the closing seconds of overtime, but Adebayo rejected him at the rim.
The Heat went on to win the game, and they later won the series as well. Miami eventually lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.
Miami is looking to return to the NBA Finals in the upcoming season. Adebayo would certainly love to help the team get there. He is one of the Heat’s top players, and a lot of fans have high hopes for his 2021-22 campaign.
In the 2020-21 season, the former first-round pick averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
Adebayo went into the offseason with hopes of improving his post play and jump shot. In the upcoming campaign, it should be pretty easy to tell if he has indeed improved in those areas.
