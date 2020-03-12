Bam Adebayo Reacts to News of NBA Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus

On Wednesday, the NBA announced it was suspending its season until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Miami Heat were one of the eight teams that completed their games before the suspension took effect, suffering a 109-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

After the game, All-Star Bam Adebayo took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the suspension.

Gobert’s positive result was reported shortly before Utah was to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, which led officials to postpone the game.

Gobert was not at the arena, but he was in Oklahoma City and was expected to play in the game if he tested negative for the virus.

Earlier in the day, the NBA had reportedly decided to play games in empty arenas starting on Thursday.

However, due to the fact that the Jazz played five teams in the last 10 days, the league decided to suspend the remaining games to prevent the virus from spreading to other players, coaches and fans.

“The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

After the suspension was announced, some players took to social media to express their concern for Gobert, while others asked their fans and followers to stay safe.

The NBA has not announced if the remaining games on the schedule will be played at a later date.