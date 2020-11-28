- Bam Adebayo makes epic announcement after he officially signs extension with Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo makes epic announcement after he officially signs extension with Miami Heat
- Updated: November 28, 2020
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo provided an enthusiastic statement on social media after officially signing his five-year contract extension with the team.
HEAT NATION 🔥 WE GOT 5 MORE TOGETHER 🙏🏾‼️‼️ #BounceBack pic.twitter.com/QSApto6gux
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) November 28, 2020
Adebayo was a Heat first-round selection in 2017 and took a major step forward with a strong 2019-20 season that was huge on a personal level and for the Heat as well.
After being selected to play in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, Adebayo then played a key role in helping the Heat reach the finals for the first time in six years.
Prior to Adebayo’s new contract, there had been some debate about whether the Heat would wait until after the season in order to extend the University of Kentucky product.
However, the Heat chose to avoid any lingering concern about Adebayo’s future and extended him his huge new deal.
