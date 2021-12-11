Bam Adebayo’s incredible holiday gesture for Miami community will warm your heart

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo can’t make an impact on the court right now, but he can certainly make an impact off of it.

That’s exactly what he did recently, as he had a hand in donating over 1,500 toys to kids in the Miami community.

Bam’s still making an impact 💥 over 1500 toys donated to kids in the Miami community just in time for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/wcW2JplBed — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 11, 2021

Especially with the holiday season being here, it’s a great gesture by Adebayo. It’s clear that the Miami community means a lot to him.

The 24-year-old hasn’t seen game action this month. He recently underwent thumb surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a decent chunk of time. The hope is that Adebayo will ultimately return to the floor this season and play at the level that Heat fans are used to seeing with him.

This is Adebayo’s fifth season at the NBA level. Before going on the shelf, he was averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

Miami is 15-11 on the season. The Heat have hit some rocky waters lately, but they were able to earn a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Until Adebayo returns, it’ll likely be hard for the Heat to play at their highest possible level, but the hope is that Miami will be able to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference standings until the one-time All-Star can suit up again.

The Heat’s next chance at a win will come on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. A victory would mark Miami’s second in a row, which could perhaps be exactly what the team needs from a confidence perspective.