Bam Adebayo hilariously roasts Tyler Herro after his latest photoshoot

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo didn’t hold back his opinions of Tyler Herro’s latest photoshoot.

Adebayo issued a hilarious comment on Herro’s Instagram post after the 21-year-old shared pictures from a photoshoot with ODDA Magazine.

Herro has been known to make a fashion statement or two in his young playing career, and it appears that Adebayo had some fun with this one.

Adebayo and Herro will team up on the court for Miami during the 2021-22 season.

The Heat are looking to bounce back after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs in the 2020-21 campaign.

Herro and Adebayo were both integral pieces on the team’s NBA Finals run in the 2019-20 season, and the Heat hope that Herro can continue to grow as a player this coming season.

Last season, Herro averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.