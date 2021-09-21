Miami Heat guard earns some love from NBA executives as potential breakout star this season

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro received some votes from executives as one of the players that could be a potential breakout star in the 2021-22 season, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“To gauge who are the top breakout candidates for the upcoming season, HoopsHype polled 15 NBA executives,” Scotto wrote. “Each talent evaluator was asked to list his top three players who will have a breakout campaign.”

Herro didn’t end up among the top players in the voting, but he was among those that received four percent of the maximum amount possible. The other players listed with Herro included Miles Bridges, Jordan Poole, Kira Lewis and Luke Kennard.

Last season, Herro averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat certainly hope that Herro can take the next step alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry in the 2021-22 season.

Herro improved his points, rebounds and assists per game from his rookie season in the 2020-21 campaign, but he did see his 3-point percentage drop from 38.9 percent to 36.0 percent.

If he can improve his efficiency this coming season, Herro certainly is a player to watch in Miami.