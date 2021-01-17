On Saturday night, the Miami Heat suffered what was arguably their most embarrassing loss in quite some time.

They lost 120-100 to the lowly Detroit Pistons. Though the Heat were missing several important pieces on their roster, All-Star Bam Adebayo made it abundantly clear that there was no excuse.

In fact, he even called out his teammates for not living up to the Heat culture that the organization has proudly touted in recent years.

Bam speaks: “We didn't play to … the Miami Heat culture that we represent. … We're built on the culture. The culture is take a bunch of guys, counted out, overlooked, and you figure it out. Right now, we're not doing it." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 17, 2021

Through his words, it is clear that Adebayo is not interested in skirting blame. He knows it’s a team effort, and he knows everyone on the roster is responsible for Miami’s current three-game losing streak.

With that in mind, Adebayo certainly played like a winner on Saturday night.

He finished the game with a game-high 28 points to go along with seven boards, six assists and three steals.

On the season, he’s averaging 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

As for the Heat, they’ll get a chance to avenge their loss on Monday when they face the Pistons once again.