 Avery Bradley can't stop talking about Miami Heat's 'intensity' as he begins practicing with team - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Avery Bradley can’t stop talking about Miami Heat’s ‘intensity’ as he begins practicing with team

Avery Bradley can’t stop talking about Miami Heat’s ‘intensity’ as he begins practicing with team

Avery Bradley Lakers

Miami Heat newcomer Avery Bradley is known for his intensity on the defensive side of the court.

Based on his early reactions to Heat practice, it looks like he’s seeing another level of intensity from his new teammates.

Bradley was one of Miami’s biggest acquisitions this offseason. Surely, the Heat hope that he will help strengthen an already dogged defensive approach.

Their gritty approach to the game helped the Heat advance the 2020 NBA Finals. In fact, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley’s former squad.

However, Bradley didn’t take part in the finals series, as he opted out of the 2019-20 season restart.

While that means he’s been off the NBA court for many months, it also means that he should start the 2020-21 season with incredibly fresh legs.

That’s great news for a Heat team that has endured the shortest offseason in NBA history.

Heat fans should not be surprised if Bradley gets on the court early and often to start off the new season.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login