- Avery Bradley can’t stop talking about Miami Heat’s ‘intensity’ as he begins practicing with team
- Tyler Herro names 3 superstar guards he studied intensely during COVID-19 lockdown
- Tyler Herro gives LeBron James epic 2-word nickname after NBA Finals clash
- Report: Miami Heat insider breaks down how team could land James Harden
- Dwyane Wade offers proud reaction to Bam Adebayo buying his mom a house
- Report: Miami Heat decide not to field G League team this season
- Dwyane Wade shows major thirst for Gabrielle Union after provocative photo goes viral
- Tyler Herro thinks teams target him and Duncan Robinson on defense because they’re white
- Jimmy Butler responds to those saying Miami Heat making NBA Finals was ‘fluke’
- Bam Adebayo surprises mom with epic new house for her birthday
Avery Bradley can’t stop talking about Miami Heat’s ‘intensity’ as he begins practicing with team
- Updated: December 8, 2020
Miami Heat newcomer Avery Bradley is known for his intensity on the defensive side of the court.
Based on his early reactions to Heat practice, it looks like he’s seeing another level of intensity from his new teammates.
Avery Bradley, on his Heat experience, "You could just feel the energy and the intensity . . . and they said there's no drop-offs."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 8, 2020
Avery Bradley on Heat's defensive commitment, "The thing that sticks out to me is their intensity every single play."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 8, 2020
Bradley was one of Miami’s biggest acquisitions this offseason. Surely, the Heat hope that he will help strengthen an already dogged defensive approach.
Their gritty approach to the game helped the Heat advance the 2020 NBA Finals. In fact, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley’s former squad.
However, Bradley didn’t take part in the finals series, as he opted out of the 2019-20 season restart.
While that means he’s been off the NBA court for many months, it also means that he should start the 2020-21 season with incredibly fresh legs.
That’s great news for a Heat team that has endured the shortest offseason in NBA history.
Heat fans should not be surprised if Bradley gets on the court early and often to start off the new season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login