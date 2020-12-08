Miami Heat newcomer Avery Bradley is known for his intensity on the defensive side of the court.

Based on his early reactions to Heat practice, it looks like he’s seeing another level of intensity from his new teammates.

Avery Bradley, on his Heat experience, "You could just feel the energy and the intensity . . . and they said there's no drop-offs." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 8, 2020

Avery Bradley on Heat's defensive commitment, "The thing that sticks out to me is their intensity every single play." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 8, 2020

Bradley was one of Miami’s biggest acquisitions this offseason. Surely, the Heat hope that he will help strengthen an already dogged defensive approach.

Their gritty approach to the game helped the Heat advance the 2020 NBA Finals. In fact, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley’s former squad.

However, Bradley didn’t take part in the finals series, as he opted out of the 2019-20 season restart.

While that means he’s been off the NBA court for many months, it also means that he should start the 2020-21 season with incredibly fresh legs.

That’s great news for a Heat team that has endured the shortest offseason in NBA history.

Heat fans should not be surprised if Bradley gets on the court early and often to start off the new season.