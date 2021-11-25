Anthony Edwards on mini scuffle with Jimmy Butler: ‘He ain’t finna fight nobody’

The Minnesota Timberwolves got the best of the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves, who have been playing at a very high level lately, used a strong second half to beat Miami by a 113-101 score.

At one point during the game, Heat star Jimmy Butler and Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards exchanged words.

After a whistle, Butler stole the ball from Edwards. Edwards didn’t seem to appreciate that, so he gently shoved Butler. The two players had to be separated after that.

Anthony Edwards on Jimmy Butler walking up to him last night: “He ain’t finna fight nobody… that’s stuff for the birds.” pic.twitter.com/hsI2gTbYLp — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) November 25, 2021

After the game, Edwards spoke about the incident.

“I just don’t like when people yank the ball out of my hands,” Edwards said. “It’s not that serious. The ball gonna get to the ref. It gotta get to the ref. You yanking it out of my hands won’t make it any faster. So, he took the ball out of my hands, and I was just like, ‘Come on, bro. It ain’t that serious.’ … He ain’t finna fight nobody out there, so all that walking up on each other, that stuff for the birds.”

Edwards and the Timberwolves got the last laugh by walking away with the win. The 20-year-old put together a monster performance, as he went for 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Butler had a decent night, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Heat to a win. He finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Heat will be back in action on Saturday for an exciting matchup with the Chicago Bulls on the road. Both teams have 12-7 records this season.