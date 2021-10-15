Anonymous scout isn’t a fan of the Miami Heat signing Kyle Lowry: ‘Is he that big of an upgrade over Goran Dragic?’

A handful of anonymous NBA scouts recently spoke with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

One scout offered his take on the Miami Heat’s addition of Kyle Lowry, and the scout apparently isn’t crazy about the move.

“Everybody is excited about Kyle Lowry, but is he that big of an upgrade over Goran Dragic? Dragic could score and he had great chemistry with that team,” the scout said. “Lowry is a leader but he has a lot of miles on him. He takes a lot of contact, a lot of charges. I worry about injuries with him.”

Miami’s move for Lowry has been praised by countless folks around the NBA, but it sounds like this scout has some concerns.

In the 2020-21 season, Lowry proved that he’s still a productive player despite his age. The 35-year-old posted averages of 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep.

The six-time All-Star will look to prove this scout wrong in the upcoming campaign. Lowry already has one NBA title under his belt, and he’s looking for another with Miami.

The Heat will open their regular season with a bang next week. The team will host the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.