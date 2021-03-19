Miami Heat newcomer Trevor Ariza is ready to play for his new team against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Trevor Ariza says he is available and ready to play tonight vs. visiting Pacers. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 19, 2021

Though he is ready, Ariza also admitted that the final decision is out of his hands.

Trevor Ariza on possibly playing tonight, "That decision is not up to me, but I am 100%, absolutely ready to play. If coach wants me to play, I'm ready."@5ReasonsSports — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 19, 2021

Ariza, 35, was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Heat on Wednesday.

While Ariza clearly wants to play on Friday night, he will have to wait for the Heat to give him the green light. The team ruled him out due to health and safety protocols on Thursday.

Furthermore, the Heat may want to bring Ariza into the action slowly.

The veteran has career averages of 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He last played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Heat hold a 22-19 record. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games.