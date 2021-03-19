 Trevor Ariza confidently states he's ready to make Miami Heat debut vs. Indiana Pacers - Heat Nation
Home / Game News / Trevor Ariza confidently states he’s ready to make Miami Heat debut vs. Indiana Pacers

Trevor Ariza confidently states he’s ready to make Miami Heat debut vs. Indiana Pacers

Trevor Ariza

Miami Heat newcomer Trevor Ariza is ready to play for his new team against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Though he is ready, Ariza also admitted that the final decision is out of his hands.

Ariza, 35, was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Heat on Wednesday.

While Ariza clearly wants to play on Friday night, he will have to wait for the Heat to give him the green light. The team ruled him out due to health and safety protocols on Thursday.

Furthermore, the Heat may want to bring Ariza into the action slowly.

The veteran has career averages of 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He last played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Heat hold a 22-19 record. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login