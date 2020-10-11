During the Miami Heat’s Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, it seemed that Lakers star forward Anthony Davis took a cheap shot at Heat forward Jae Crowder.

Davis hit Crowder in the face as he was getting up on a play, prompting the NBA to review the play.

However, the league reportedly will not punish Davis for the incident.

Official response from the NBA on this shot to the face of @CJC9BOSS from Davis: “We review every play in the games from all angles and there was nothing further to do with this.” https://t.co/7cCMt9dYsZ — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) October 10, 2020

It is a tough break for Miami, as Davis’ potential absence could have helped the Heat in Game 6 on Sunday.

However, the Heat will have to beat the Lakers at full strength if they want to force a winner-take-all Game 7.

Miami should be riding high after its 111-108 Game 5 win. It will be interesting to see if the NBA and the Game 6 officials are on high alert for any potential cheap shots from either team.