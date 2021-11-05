Report: Miami Heat update injury status of Kyle Lowry vs. Utah Jazz

The Miami Heat gave a positive injury update on guard Kyle Lowry ahead of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Lowry, who suffered an ankle injury in the team’s loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, reportedly is questionable for Friday’s contest.

Kyle Lowry is questionable for tomorrow night. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 5, 2021

This is great news for Miami, as it appears Lowry’s injury isn’t going to be a long-term issue. It could still hold him out of Saturday’s game, but the Heat seemed to have dodged a bullet with Lowry’s status.

The six-time All-Star was acquired by the Heat this offseason in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry, who won a title with Toronto in the 2018-19 season, has brought veteran leadership to Miami’s point guard position this season.

So far this year, Lowry has appeared in seven games for the Heat and is averaging 31.3 minutes per game. He has recorded 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Lowry is a career 42.3 percent shooter from the field and 36.8 percent from deep, so Heat fans can expect his shooting to improve as the season progresses.

If Lowry is unable to go on Saturday, the Heat will likely turn to Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent to pick up the slack as ball-handlers in Miami’s offense. Herro has been a key part of the team’s success, as he is averaging 20.4 points per game so far this season.

Miami is off to a fast start this season, going 6-2 through its first eight games.

The Heat will look to get back on track against the Jazz after Thursday’s loss. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST at FTX Arena in Miami.