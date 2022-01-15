- Report: Miami Heat to be without 7 players for Saturday’s matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Report: Miami Heat to be without 7 players for Saturday’s matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Updated: January 15, 2022
The Miami Heat will be without seven players for Saturday’s tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Heat injury report:
(No remaining players in protocols)
OUT:
Bam Adebayo, Right Thumb
Marcus Garrett, Right Wrist
Kyle Guy, Ineligible To Play
Markieff Morris, Reconditioning
KZ Okpala, Right Wrist
Victor Oladipo, Right Knee
Chris Silva, Ineligible To Play
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 15, 2022
The Heat are no longer dealing with any players in health and safety protocols, which is obviously a welcome development. The hope is that Miami will be able to avoid or limit COVID-19 issues for the remainder of the season.
Bam Adebayo is seemingly on the verge of returning to action, but he won’t be able to suit up on Saturday. According to a report earlier in the week, the star big man is hoping to return for the Heat on Monday.
Miami is currently riding a four-game win streak, and the team will look to make it five in a row with a victory over the Sixers on Saturday. The Heat and Sixers have met just once so far this season, and Miami came away with a 101-96 win in that matchup.
At 27-15, the Heat are making moves in the Eastern Conference standings. At the moment, the team holds the No. 2 spot in the East and is just one game back of the first-place Chicago Bulls.
As for the Sixers, they’re sitting in the No. 5 spot in the East with a 24-17 record. Joel Embiid has done a nice job of helping the squad stay relevant this season despite the fact that star guard Ben Simmons hasn’t appeared in a game.
Both Miami and Philadelphia will be looking for a quality win on Saturday. For the Heat, this matchup will be the second contest of a four-game stretch at home.
