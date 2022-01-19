Report: Miami Heat to be without 2 key players Wednesday night vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Miami Heat will be missing a pair of key guards for Wednesday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Guard Tyler Herro will be out of action after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

In addition, Kyle Lowry will miss the game due to personal reasons.

Herro has been on a tear to start his third season in the NBA, averaging 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Heat. The young guard has led Miami in scoring coming off the bench numerous times this year. He played a huge role to help the Heat remain near the top of the Eastern Conference with stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo sidelined.

Lowry will miss his second game in a row after missing Monday’s matchup against his former team, the Toronto Raptors. The veteran point guard has fit right into the fold in Miami in his first year, averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

The Heat will fortunately have their other two stars back in the mix. Adebayo returned on Monday after having surgery on his thumb, putting up 14 points and nine rebounds in his first game back. Butler finished with the triple-double in Monday’s win over the Raptors, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Heat can make a push to solidify their place atop the Eastern Conference with a win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Miami has won five of its last six games.