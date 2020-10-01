The Miami Heat’s first NBA Finals appearance in six years has started on a concerning note in more than one way.

First they fell behind by double digits late in the first half, then All-Star Jimmy Butler tweaked his ankle.

Now, Miami will be shorthanded for the rest of Game 1, as guard Goran Dragic likely won’t be available for the rest of the contest.

Dragic has been a key performer for the Heat thus far in the playoffs. He’s leading the team in scoring through the first 15 playoff games.

He was especially key in Miami’s six-game triumph over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

If Dragic isn’t able to play past tonight’s contest, it will be a big blow to the Heat’s championship hopes.