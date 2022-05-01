Report: Miami Heat release concerning injury report for Game 1 of series vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat will be down at least one key player when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday for Game 1 of the teams’ playoff series.

Several players are apparently questionable to play due to injury or illness. Starting point guard Kyle Lowry is also out because of a hamstring injury.

Heat injury report.

Questionable:

Morris, illness

Martin, ankle

Tucker, calf

Herro, respiratory

Strus, hamstring

Butler, knee

The Sixers will be without the services of arguably their best player in Joel Embiid. Still, the Heat will face a huge challenge. Aside from possibly missing multiple key rotation players, Miami will face a Sixers team that has a former MVP in James Harden. Other Sixers players have also played well this year, including Tyrese Maxey.

Miami is looking to make a return to the NBA Finals after its last appearance in 2020. For Miami, health has definitely been a challenge all season long, as the injury bug plagued the roster during the regular season. Even so, the Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat-76ers series will commence on Monday.