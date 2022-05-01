 Report: Miami Heat release concerning injury report for Game 1 of series vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat will be down at least one key player when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday for Game 1 of the teams’ playoff series.

Several players are apparently questionable to play due to injury or illness. Starting point guard Kyle Lowry is also out because of a hamstring injury.

The Sixers will be without the services of arguably their best player in Joel Embiid. Still, the Heat will face a huge challenge. Aside from possibly missing multiple key rotation players, Miami will face a Sixers team that has a former MVP in James Harden. Other Sixers players have also played well this year, including Tyrese Maxey.

Miami is looking to make a return to the NBA Finals after its last appearance in 2020. For Miami, health has definitely been a challenge all season long, as the injury bug plagued the roster during the regular season. Even so, the Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat-76ers series will commence on Monday.

