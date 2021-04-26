The Miami Heat are fighting for their playoff lives at the moment.

That fight has been made quite a bit harder due to a number of recent absences of key players due to injuries. That trend will continue in their upcoming game versus the Chicago Bulls.

Four players have been listed as out for the contest.

Victor Oladipo has been out of the lineup for weeks with a knee injury, and his status for the rest of the season is unknown.

With him, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn all out of the lineup, the Heat figure to be quite thin at the guard position for Monday’s game.

Nunn missing this game is troubling, he’s been playing well for the Heat lately and will surely be missed in the upcoming tilt.

The second-year guard scored 22 points and added five rebounds in Miami’s 106-101 victory over Chicago on Saturday.

One bright spot on the injury report is the absence of Goran Dragic. He was ruled out of Saturday’s game, but seems ready to take part in the second matchup.

At 32-29, the Heat are sitting in the No. 7 seed of the Eastern Conference. They’ll have to keep winning if they want to rise in the standings.

The Heat have won four of their last five contests.