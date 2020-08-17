The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers will battle each other in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

However, Pacers breakout star T.J. Warren may not be able to participate in Game 1 of the upcoming series.

Heat listing Derrick Jones Jr. (neck) as questionable for Tuesday. Pacers listing T.J. Warren (foot) as questionable. Gabe (Vincent) and KZ Okpala (personal reasons) out for Heat. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 17, 2020

Warren, 26, was one of the surprise stories during the seeding games in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

The forward put up a sizzling 31.0 points per game during the conclusion of the 2019-20 season in the bubble. He was selected on the NBA’s All-Bubble First Team.

Yet, the Heat were the only team in the bubble to stop Warren from erupting. The veteran put up just 12 points and five boards in the Heat’s 114-92 destruction over the Pacers on Aug. 10.

While fans want to see Warren continue his scorching scoring run, they also want to see him tussle with All-Star Jimmy Butler. The pair got into a heated altercation earlier in the season, which stole national headlines.

However, Butler recently downplayed the feud between the two stars.

Game 1 between the Pacers and Heat takes place on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.