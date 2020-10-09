- Report: Miami Heat give final injury update on Goran Dragic for Game 5 of NBA Finals
- Dwyane Wade celebrates LeBron James’ historic playoff success before pivotal Game 5
- Chris Bosh reveals who he thinks is LeBron James’ greatest teammate of all time
- Report: Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder hoping to work out new contract with team
- Gary Payton offers epic reason why Miami Heat still have chance in NBA Finals
- Miami Heat coach explains how Tyler Herro has channeled his ‘swagger’ throughout rookie season
- Report: Miami Heat repeatedly checked on Jae Crowder’s availability throughout his NBA career
- Miami Heat reveal Goran Dragic’s playing status for win-or-go-home Game 5
- Report: Miami Heat interested in Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter
- Report: Miami Heat seen as ‘top destination’ for next star in free agency or trade market
Report: Miami Heat give final injury update on Goran Dragic for Game 5 of NBA Finals
- Updated: October 9, 2020
With just hours to go before Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat have sadly announced that point guard Goran Dragic will once again be out with injury.
Dragic tore his plantar fascia in Game 1 of the series and has not managed to suit up since despite his efforts.
Heat guard Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) is missing Game 5 of NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 9, 2020
It is of course a blow to the Heat, who have been without one of their most potent offensive weapons for the lion’s share of the series.
Dragic is averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in the postseason.
Dragic has shown incredible determination to try to play in the series, but the injury is proving to be too much.
After all, players miss weeks of playing time due to a torn plantar fascia under normal circumstances.
With the Heat facing a 3-1 deficit, they will look to win Game 5 and extend the series.
If they do, there’s no doubt that Dragic will give it a go to play in Game 6.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login