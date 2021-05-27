- Report: Miami Heat announce huge change to starting lineup ahead of Game 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Udonis Haslem supports LeBron James’ rant on fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook, indicates fan deserves beating
- Tyler Herro offers confident message on Miami Heat’s pivotal Game 3: ‘We’re built for this’
- Duncan Robinson makes strong statement about Jimmy Butler after Game 1 and 2 struggles
- Charles Barkley throws blatant shade at Heat: ‘Those boys from Miami can only play in the bubble’
- Shaquille O’Neal has direct advice for Bam Adebayo after Miami Heat fall in 0-2 hole to Milwaukee Bucks
- Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘might come’ to Miami Heat because ‘pretty damn good’ relationship with Jimmy Butler
- Stephen A. Smith eviscerates ‘passive’ Jimmy Butler after Miami Heat get demolished in Game 2
- Jimmy Butler has pointed message for Miami Heat after blowout loss to Milwaukee Bucks
- Video: Charles Barkley disrespects Miami Heat amid Game 2 loss to Milwaukee Bucks
Report: Miami Heat announce huge change to starting lineup ahead of Game 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: May 27, 2021
The Miami Heat are changing their starting lineup ahead of a pivotal Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Guard Goran Dragic will shift into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the first two games of the series.
Enter the dragon 🐲
Starting 5 // @ATT pic.twitter.com/E47KOh5QTc
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 27, 2021
Dragic, 35, has arguably been Miami’s best player in the series. He scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting in Game 1, and he added another 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting in Game 2.
Miami still lost both games, and it will need a win tonight over Milwaukee to avoid having to win four straight games to win the series.
Dragic started for the majority of Miami’s playoff run last season before he was injured during the NBA Finals.
During the regular season, the veteran guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
The Heat and Bucks will tip off in Miami at 7:30 p.m. EST.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login