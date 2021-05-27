Report: Miami Heat announce huge change to starting lineup ahead of Game 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat are changing their starting lineup ahead of a pivotal Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Guard Goran Dragic will shift into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the first two games of the series.

Dragic, 35, has arguably been Miami’s best player in the series. He scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting in Game 1, and he added another 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting in Game 2.

Miami still lost both games, and it will need a win tonight over Milwaukee to avoid having to win four straight games to win the series.

Dragic started for the majority of Miami’s playoff run last season before he was injured during the NBA Finals.

During the regular season, the veteran guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Heat and Bucks will tip off in Miami at 7:30 p.m. EST.